(WFSB) - Winter might be a few weeks away, but Mother Nature won’t wait.
It’s why public works crews are gearing up for the first snow fall of the season.
In New Haven and along the shore, they’re ready for whatever comes their way.
But it’s the timing of the storm, that’s the biggest concern.
Out back behind New Haven Public Works, the salt shed is stocked and their fleet of 30 plow trucks is ready to roll.
Superintendent of streets, Lynwood Dorsey says their mechanics are making any last minute fixes to ensure sure all of their trucks will be out on the road, come Thursday.
It’s the timing, or more specifically the arrival of Thursday’s snow that they’re keeping an eye on.
“Timing of it, rush hour traffic, we take all storms seriously so just prepared for the worst,” said Dorsey.
It’s not expected to be too bad in New Haven, but for some it’s definitely too early. Like Jackie Chieppo, who’s already looking forward to a trip to Aruba in February.
“Driving in the cold weather, driving in snow, let’s put it that way, that’s what we don’t like,” said Chieppo.
While it’s the first snow event of the season, for Dorsey, it will also be his last.
He’s retiring after 30 years with the department, and heading down to South Carolina.
“I’m going to miss the operation, going to a warmer climate, won’t have to worry about snow, that’s a good thing,” said Dorsey.
Up in the quiet corner of the state, crews are also out working to get ready for the storm.
Technicians at many power equipment stores like Dubay's Tractor Center in Danielson were busy getting customer's machines ready on Wednesday.
Owner Dale Dubay said homeowners should make sure they use the proper fuel, give your machine a maintenance check, check the oil, and check for little critters inside.
"Mice like to get up in these motors in the sheds. They chew the wires, so you definitely want to start them way ahead of time, make sure they're running right. Test the speeds, make sure everything is good," said Dubay.
The highway crew in Putnam was busy prepping machines and loading salt. With a new loader and a shed full of salt, the game plan is to pre-treat the towns 65 miles of roads.
"It's predicted to be 1 to 2 inches in our area, maybe three, so it should be changing back to rain, so salt application as soon as it starts to break the bond with the road. After that, we'll have to play it as Mother Nature sees fit," said Travis Sirrine, Highway Superintendent.
