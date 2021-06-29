HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – In two days, recreational marijuana will be legal in Connecticut.
While sales won’t happen until next year, people will be able to possess and smoke marijuana. But, the question is where?
Cities and towns are still trying to figure out what they need to do as recreational marijuana becomes legal. The rules depend on population.
After years of debates, Connecticut lawmakers finally passed recreational pot.
“I think it’s long overdue. It’s the smart thing to do. People are using marijuana anyway,” said Cie Peterson.
On Thursday, residents will be able to possess an ounce and a half of marijuana. There will be certain places you can smoke and places you can’t smoke.
People will not be allowed to smoke marijuana at work, on state land, in hospitals, hotels and motels, in cars on public property, as well as correction facilities and halfway houses. Landlords can also prohibit it on their property.
Cities with populations under 50,000 residents can say no to smoking in public, but those over 50,000 have two choices. If they decide to regulate where people can light up, they must designate a location where people can smoke or simply let people do what they want.
“I hope people use common sense and are respectful. Of course, marijuana used was decriminalized a few years ago, so I am not sure how dramatic a change we are going to see,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
There are 19 cities in Connecticut with populations over 50,000 and many are still trying to figure out what’s in the law and what they need to do.
