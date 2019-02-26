WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - With another round of winter weather coming our way, cities and towns are gearing up for it.
The possibility of 2 to 5 inches of snow has the Brass City on alert.
The Public Works Department tells Channel 3 they'll start their action plan Wednesday well before the snow starts falling.
A plowable snow for some communities, coming in around the evening commute and that isn't sitting well with some drivers.
“I don't like driving in the snow. It becomes an issue, but we get through it, the snow isn't going to stop us from working,” said Rosemary Rivera of Oakville.
Waterbury's Department of Public Works said the action they'll take will likely start tomorrow.
Depending on how much snow is predicted, private contractors will be on standby.
City workers will be getting equipment ready for tomorrow, with sand and salt stockpiled.
Waterbury doesn't pretreat the roads but say there's still treatment on roads from our last few snowfalls.
Even Connecticut’s Department of Transportation is on alert.
They said they’ll be pre-treating problems areas, such as bridges and ramps.
As for drivers, some say they're ready for winter to be over.
“This feels like it's getting longer and longer, with the cold. It might not be as much but I’m ready to go down south, you know,” said Pedro Hernandez of Waterbury.
The DOT also reminds residents to plan on giving yourself some additional travel time, so you can drive at a slower speed.
And remember don't crowd the plows.
