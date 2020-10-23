(WFSB) - Halloween is only eight days away and this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some families are looking for answers about what to safely do with their kids.
More towns and cities across the state are releasing recommendations and guidelines for Halloween, including New London and West Hartford.
West Hartford city officials got creative this season.
They're hosting a free, drive-thru trick-or-treating event at Sedgewick Middle School.
It will feature police cars, fire trucks, and a bunch of costumed characters.
It will go from 10 a.m. to noon.
Meanwhile, New London Mayor Michael Passero said in a news release he's concerned with the ongoing pandemic and reached out to Ledge Light Health District for recommendations and guidance.
It is asking people to avoid high-risk Halloween activities, including:
- Traditional trick-or-treating
- Large parties that exceed twenty-five people indoors or 150 people outdoors
- Parades where distancing can't be maintained
- Indoor haunted houses
- Hayrides or tractor rides with people who aren't in your household
- Trunk-or-treat events
Instead, it said to consider one-way trick-or-treating where goodie bags or a large bowl of candy are placed outside while continuing to social distance.
