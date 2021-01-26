MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – The latest snow storm is hitting the state, which means public works crews are out making sure roads are cleared up.
The mild season so far has cities saving in their budgets.
The public works director in Meriden says they’ve had little to no impact so far this season, but they’re waiting for next month to really make a call if they’ll end up saving this season.
Meriden’s snow removal budget is $650,000 annually. The city will have crews out all night on Tuesday to make sure the roads are clean.
South of Meriden in Hamden, they’re doing pretty good as well with their budget. The public works director says last year’s mild winter helped save for this season.
But both towns are waiting for February, saying that’s when we’ll likely see some of the worst for their crews.
“You can get suckered into thinking it’s a light snow this time of year, and then February comes, and it comes in full force. So, winter is definitely far from over,” said Howard Weissberg.
Meriden has a parking ban that goes into effect at 4 p.m., so no parking is allowed on public streets.
While cities’ budgets are doing ok for now, plowing businesses are having a rough season.
