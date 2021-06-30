NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Starting Thursday, Connecticut ventures into the world of legalized recreational marijuana.
While people won’t be able to start buying it yet, they can possess it.
On Wednesday, New Haven officials revealed its policy when it comes to recreational marijuana, saying they plan to treat it like cigarettes.
For example, people can’t smoke within 25 feet of a doorway, a park, a playground, or a business.
“In your own backyard,” said New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez.
“I think it’ll help stop the violence and calm people down,” said Antonio Cintron, of New Haven.
Right now, it may not be common, but it’s certainly not unusual to see people smoke cigarettes on the street or in a park.
It’s still technically against the law, but enforcement isn’t strict.
“What our approach has been with cigarettes is that if it becomes a problem, we’ll issue infractions. If it’s not a major problem and doesn’t impact people a lot, our police department has a lot of other priorities right now,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
The possession aspect takes effect on Thursday. The buying aspect is still months away and New Haven has not decided how they’ll be treating dispensaries.
