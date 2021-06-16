EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The lifeguard shortage isn’t just in local state parks.
Towns and cities all over the state have been struggling to get their pools covered.
East Hartford just got enough staff in time to open their five pools on Thursday, but in Hartford, their lifeguard staff is down by two-thirds.
“We have five outdoor pools, two wading pools that are open for the next eight weeks, so it’s quite a large comprehensive program,” said Ted Fravel, Director of East Hartford Parks and Recreation.
Starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, the pools in East Hartford will be open for the summer season, but it wasn’t easy getting there.
Parks and Recreation Director Ted Fravel says even though they started recruiting in the winter, there was still doubt they’d get 55 lifeguards for their pools. It’s mostly because the pandemic postponed lifeguard certifications for many, but they managed.
“We had signs up at all the parks, you know, if you want to be a lifeguard. Facebook, Instagram, any possible way we could get the word out, coaches, principals, administrators, we did it,” Fravel said.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s lifeguard staffing is at 63 percent right now, which sounds low, but it’s actually the same number they had last year.
“We make tough decisions to deploy guards where they see that higher traffic of people,” said Will Healey, CT DEEP.
Usually, DEEP has lifeguards at eight locations, but this summer, they’ll be at six, including the four state parks on the coast.
The lack of lifeguards isn’t closing any of the 22 state swimming areas yet.
“When they’re not guarded, we post signs nothing there aren’t lifeguards on duty and the swimming area remains, just people can swim at their own risk,” Healey said.
You can check online before heading to a state swimming area to see if a lifeguard is posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.