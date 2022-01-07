(WFSB) – Distribution of test kits and N95 masks from the state will continue Saturday.
The kits are being distributed differently in every town. People were urged to contact their local town halls for more information.
Here is a list of test kit distribution sites around the state for Saturday:
Bristol
- Firehouse #4, Vincent P Kelly Rd, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Proof of ID required. Enter via Middle Street, then follow posted signs.
Groton
- Fitch High School, 101 Groton Long Point Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enter through the Grasso Tech entrance off Fort Hill Road.
Hamden
- Hamden Middle School, 2623 Dixwell Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Meriden
- Lincoln Middle School, 10 a.m.
- Edison Middle School, 10 a.m.
North Branford
- Pre-registration ONLY. Registration required at town website here. Wall Field/Totoket Valley Park, 260 Forest Rd, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Proof of residency required.
Plainville
- Plainville High School, Robert Holcomb Way, 9 a.m. Proof of residency required.
Plymouth
- Terryville High School, 33 North Harwinton Avenue, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Stamford
- Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Avenue, walk-up, 12 p.m.
- Cummings Park, Shippan Avenue, drive-thru/walk-up, 12 p.m.
- Rippowam Middle School, 381 High Ridge Road, drive-thru/walk-up 12 p.m.
Wethersfield
- Wethersfield High School, 411 Wolcott Hill Road, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Proof of residency required, residents asked to not line up before 8 a.m.
Woodstock
- Woodstock Town Hall, enter via the Bentley Athletic Complex at 423 Route 169, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Photo ID required.
Here is a list of mask distribution sites for Saturday:
Rocky Hill
- Elm Ridge Park, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proof of residency required.
West Hartford
- 100 Mayflower Street, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wolcott
- Alcott Elementary School 1490 Woodtick Rd, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proof of residency required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.