CONNECTICUT (WFSB) – Saturday, June 8 has been slated as 'Connecticut Open House Day.'
It's going to be a day-long, state-wide celebration that highlights attractions across the state.
Organizations, museums, attractions, and galleries in cities and towns throughout CT will be open and welcome visitors with discounted or free admission.
There will also be giveaways and special activities, including free rides at the Bushnell Park Carousel, and family activities at the Mark Twain House.
For a full alphabetical list of participating towns and cities, click here.
