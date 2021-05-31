WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Across Connecticut, Memorial Day ceremonies and parades are set to honor those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.
Among the cities and towns honoring fallen service members is Waterbury.
Hundreds of American flags were placed at Hamilton Park to honor fallen soldiers from the Brass City.
There’s a total of 529 flags.
The flags were placed there by history and social studies teachers from the Waterbury Arts Magnet School.
They said each flag represents one of the veterans from Waterbury who died in an American conflict dating back to the American Revolution all the way to present times.
COVID-19 canceled many Memorial Day parades and events across the state last year. Most, weather permitting, hoped to resume on Monday.
The Norwich Memorial Day parade will start at noon from the Cathedral of St. Patrick on Broadway. Once the parade finishes, there will be another Memorial Day program at 1:30 p.m.
This year, Farmington and Unionville are combining their Memorial Day parades into one because of the pandemic. The parade will start at 10 a.m. by Sanford and Hawley Unionville, then end at the Farmington Town Hall monument.
A list of other planned parades and ceremonies can be found here.
