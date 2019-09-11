ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Many people vowed 18 years ago to never forget the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Wednesday, a number of ceremonies will be held in cities and towns across the state to pay tribute to the lives lost.
Of the thousands of people who died, 161 of them were from Connecticut.
In Rocky Hill, a piece of the North Tower from the World Trade Center is the centerpiece of a 9/11 Memorial Garden. A ceremony is set to happen there at 6:30 p.m.
The piece was acquired by local firefighters years ago from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Other ceremonies scheduled for Wednesday include:
- Wreath-laying ceremony at Fire station #1 in Rocky Hill, 6:30 p.m.
- A moment of silence at the public safety complex in Hartford, 9 a.m.
- A remembrance ceremony at the Firefighters Memorial Garden at Station 5 in Manchester. 9 a.m.
- A remembrance ceremony at UConn Health's main building in Keller Auditorium, 12 p.m.
- A flag retirement ceremony in Groton, 8:30 a.m.
- A memorial mass at Egan Chapel of St. Ignatius Loyola, Fairfield University, 12:10 p.m.
- A memorial service at the North Firehouse in Torrington, 8:30 a.m.
- A remembrance ceremony at the Live Oaks School in Milford, 8:46 a.m.
- A remembrance mass at St. Joseph's in Bristol at 9 a.m., first responders mass at St. Gregory's in Bristol at 7 p.m.
- A memorial ceremony at Enfield Fire Rescue Station 2, 5 p.m.
- A memorial service at Patriot's Way in New Milford, 8:46 a.m.
A somber ceremony was held at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport last week.
The park was the chosen site for the state's official 9/11 memorial. Many people gathered there in the immediate aftermath of the attacks to observe the devastation from across Long Island Sound.
Gov. Ned Lamont directed flags to half-staff in honor of the victims.
“The impact of one of the greatest tragedies in American history still reverberates today, and out of the sorrow we must forever hold onto the spirit of unity and compassion that bonded all of us as a nation and as a people in the following weeks, months, and years,” Lamont said. “Tragedy struck incredibly close to home. We will forever pay tribute to the innocent lives that were taken all too soon, and honor the heroism of those who gave their lives while rescuing their fellow man, including many first responders. We continue to pray for the men and women of the Armed Forces serving our nation overseas and protecting our freedom, as well as the many military heroes whose lives were lost in the ongoing battle to keep us safe since 2001.”
