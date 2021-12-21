HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Cities and towns around the state are urging people to get tested for and vaccinated against COVID-19.
Hartford listed a number of locations between Dec. 21 through Dec. 26.
“As COVID case rates continue to increase, it is more important than ever to get tested and, of course, to get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot,” said Liany E. Arroyo, the City of Hartford’s director of health and human services. “We’re proud that our local partners are committed to keeping testing accessible across the city right before the upcoming holidays. For the safety of yourself and your family during the holidays, visit any one of these locations and make sure you are COVID negative before you attend any holiday gatherings. It is easy and can take as little as 30 minutes to get results, and in most cases, testing is free to you.”
Hartford testing locations:
- Charter Oak Health Center (21 Grand St): Tuesday-Friday, 8:30am - 5:00 pm
- Community Health Services (500 Albany Ave) (For CHS patients): Tuesday-Friday, 8:30am - 4:30pm
- CVS Arroyo Center (30 Pope Park Drive): Tuesday-Thursday, 8:30am - 3:30pm
- St. Francis Hospital (125 Woodland St): Tuesday-Friday and Sunday, 8:30am -12:00pm
- SEMA4 (1161 Albany Ave): Tuesday and Thursday 11:00am - 7:00pm, Wednesday and Friday 11:00am - 2:00pm
Hartford vaccination clinics:
- Charter Oak Health Center (21 Grand St) (Ages 5-17): Tuesday-Friday, 8:30am - 5:00pm
- Charter Oak Health Center (39 Grand St) (Ages 18+): Tuesday-Friday, 8:30am - 5:00pm
- Trinity Health (131 Coventry St): Tuesday-Friday, 9:30am - 3:30pm
- Hartford Health Care (85 Seymour St): Tuesday-Friday, 9:30am - 1:30pm
- Hartford Health Care Mobile Clinic (1229 Albany Ave): Tuesday, 2:00pm - 6:00pm
- Charter Oak Health Center (20 Battles St): Wednesday, 10:00am - 2:00pm
- Hartford Health Care (590 Park St) (Ages 12+): Wednesday, 9:00am - 4:00pm
- Charter Oak Health Center (21 Grand St) (Ages 18+): Sunday, 8:30am - 2:30pm
The testing and vaccine clinics in Hartford were made possible through local health centers and hospitals, including Charter Oak Health Center, Trinity Health, Hartford HealthCare, CVS at the Arroyo Center, St. Francis Hospital, and SEMA4. The city said other testing options may be available through urgent care facilities and pharmacy locations.
