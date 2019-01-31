WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- With the dangerous and brutally cold conditions, cities and towns are making sure their most vulnerable are staying safe.
Crews in Waterbury teamed up with the Center for Human Development on Thursday to staff a warming center and overnight shelter out of its hospitality center on East Main Street.
Those who were inside on Thursday say the option can be a lifesaver.
“I stayed here last night, kept us warm, warm all night long,” said Ashley Blaise, of West Haven.
She’s been homeless for roughly one year now, and said in the winter, those warm nights are far and few between.
“We’re constantly on our feet, in the cold all day long, trying to keep warm in this weather,” Blaise said.
Typically, the hospitality center is open until 3 p.m. each day, and offers a place where people can come in and shower, wash their clothes, and get help looking for jobs and apartments.
With the freezing temps and cold weather protocol, the city of Waterbury offered staff to keep it open 24 hours.
“The city of Waterbury has given us 28 cots, they’re able to fill up to 44 people. Last night they had 42 people, so the city provided cots, blankets,” said Shakirah Howard, of the Center for Human Development.
Howard said for those without a place to stay, this weather can be stressful and dangerous, noting last year, two people that were known to drop into the center, actually died from spending a night outside in freezing temps.
That’s why they want people to know this option is out there.
“It’s not just a place where we’re providing heat, it’s a place where we’re providing love and this population, especially with everything going on in the world, we need that,” Howard said.
“To be able to have a nice stable place to keep us warm, it means a lot to us. Having this open, we’re grateful,” Blaise said.
The center says they’ll stay open around the clock as long as the temps remain dangerously low.
Folks can also dial 2-1-1 or click here for a list of other shelters and warming centers available.
