NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- There is more backlash against former New Britain Mayor Tim Stewart, following a ‘sexist comment’ he made on Facebook.
Stewart, who is the president of the New Britain Chamber of Commerce, was placed on administrative leave following a comment he made against Democratic congresswomen and senators at the President's State of the Union address.
He was also asked to resign on Wednesday from both the New Britain School Building Committee and the Mattabessett District Commission, which he did.
As soon as he posted the remarks on Facebook, there was a barrage of criticism.
New Britain City Council members held a news conference Wednesday afternoon, calling for him to resign from his position at the Chamber immediately.
"We want businesses to feel good about their leadership. We want businesses to feel good about New Britain, and the sooner this is resolved, the sooner we can go back to our normal business,” said New Britain Alderman Carlo Carlozzi.
City leaders said Stewart’s comments were crude, sexist and unacceptable.
Stewart used the “B” word to describe a group of 50 Democratic congresswoman and senators who wore white at the State of the Union address.
Stewart has not spoken publicly about his comments, and when Channel 3 went to his home on Thursday, no one came to the door.
Stewart did issue an apology on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, saying in part “my comment was wrong and in poor taste. I will seek help for the issues that allow me to act in that way and I will begin terminating my social media accounts immediately after this post and apologize to me wife and daughter.”
On Thursday, his Facebook page was still active and he was posting comments.
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said she is embarrassed and mortified about the situation with Tim Stewart, her father, but she has not spoken publicly either.
City leaders said Stewart has made ugly comments before. Some called for his resignation after what he said about blight in the North Oak neighborhood, saying "inmates continue to run the asylum." He later apologized.
"He does this over and over again. It’s sad. Whatever he does in his private life is one thing but as a city official it's not tolerable,” Carlozzi said.
Tim Stewart, stand your ground. They are politicans and deserive anything you bring up about them. They lie, cheat and steel. Nothing you could have said is worse than that. They need to resign first. And for Channel 3 (the FAKE NEWS Station), it's a democrat woman, not Democratic. democrats are not for Democracy.
