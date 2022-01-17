HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford community is grieving the death of a 13-year-old who passed away from a fentanyl overdose.
The student passed away over the weekend after ingesting the fentanyl on Thursday.
It happened at the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy.
Social workers and psychologists provided support for students, families and staff on Monday.
Police say 40 bags of fentanyl were discovered at the school and an investigation is ongoing.
“In the wake of this, we are working as a community to make sure that we are expanding education and awareness efforts, everywhere we can in every part of our community,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
The Hartford City Council is working on launching a new task force to work with the community and prevent future tragedies from happening.
Monday night the school is meeting with families to address the tragedy.
“This drug fentanyl can show up in disguise in many different forms. We need to make sure that our kids know that,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “We need to make sure that our parents know that.”
“The city of Hartford is dear to our hearts and we will do whatever it takes and bring in whatever resources we need for it to be a safer city,” said Council President Maly Rosado.
That includes thinking about where Narcan is available.
The life-saving medication can reverse effects of an opioid overdose.
“We should be thinking about how we can make it available in schools, in other city buildings, really anywhere and everywhere where the city has reach, we should be making it available and we should be training our folks to administer it,” said Councilman Joshua Michtom.
Hartford Public Schools are not currently equipped with Narcan.
Mark Jenkins, Executive Director of the Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance, wants to see Narcan more readily available in communities and public spaces.
“We just want to make sure that we can remove the stigma. Begin to move towards some language, some inclusivity of different populations,” Jenkins said.
Walls and floors of the Sport and Medical Science Academy have been decontaminated.
The school is receiving air filters for the spaces where the fentanyl was discovered.
Over the weekend, samples of the school were taken to a lab for further testing.
School officials announced Monday evening that classes will be canceled for the school on Tuesday.
Samples indicated that one room came slightly over the detection limit, officials said.
Click here for information on the Coalition to Support Grieving students.
For information on grief support from Dougy Center, click here.
To access Connecticut Children's guide to talking to kids about grief, click here.
