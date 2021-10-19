City leaders kick off Love Hartford Week

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – In Hartford, showing some love for the capital city is the goal of ‘Love Hartford Week.’
On Tuesday, Mayor Luke Bronin was joined by city leaders, organizers and sponsors to officially launch the inaugural ‘Love Hartford Week’ at the Hawthorn Street Community Garden.
The week will be dedicated towards civic service and giving back to the city, with hundreds of volunteers working on community beautification projects in each neighborhood across Hartford.
Over the next four days there are about 25 events, and the mayor expects hundreds of volunteers.
"There will be dozens of opportunities throughout the week in every neighborhood in Hartford to beautify your city. To get to know your neighbors, to work side by side to clean up your community to make it more beautiful, more green, more clean, more livable,” Bronin said.
The week of public service projects will culminate in a volunteer appreciation event on Saturday at Dunkin Donuts Park, where those who participated in the week’s events and other volunteer activities over the past year will be invited for free food, entertainment and more.
