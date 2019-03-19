NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven city officials will be showcasing the latest developments of the Long Wharf revitalization project on Tuesday.
On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Toni Harp will join city staff members, Long Wharf business owners and others at the Canal Dock Boathouse to showcase the latest completed projects.
Those projects include the Boathouse, Food Truck Paradise, Info Center and the Canal Dock Boathouse.
Future plans have been submitted for consideration as well, which will be discussed during a meeting at 7 p.m. on March 20.
Those potential plans include walkable neighborhoods, mixed-use development, and improved ties to transit and adjacent neighborhoods.
For more information, click here.
