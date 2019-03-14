BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Now that the weather is warming up a bit, many will be thinking about spring cleaning.
For anyone looking to clean out, the city of Bristol wants to take some items off your hands.
“Many people have stuff laying around in their garage, it’s just sitting there collecting dust, their kids are older. Instead of throwing it in the garbage, we want you to donate it to us and then we will donate it to the elementary school kids so they have something to play with at recess,” said Lindsey Rivers, analyst for Bristol Public Works.
She got the idea when a teacher at her son’s school asked for gently used items.
Thursday was the second day of the collection, and a bin was already full of basketballs, soccer balls and tennis balls.
It’s not just benefiting the children, it’s also helping Mother Nature.
“We have a huge issue for the last two years since China has decided not to accept recyclable materials from the United States. It has collapsed the market. We have nowhere to go with our recyclables,” said Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.
She said that is impacting the budget as well.
“We used to receive a credit every time we recycled per ton. Now we are going to have to pay to dispose of that and in Bristol it’s a $400,000 hit on our budget,” Zoppo-Sassu said.
For anyone looking to drop off some equipment, do so at the Dept. of Public Works inside Bristol City Hall on North Main Street.
The collection runs through the end of April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.