BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – The City of Bristol is helping tenant after their multi-unit home was condemned last month.
The landlord has been slow to fix, including porches and stairways that are in danger of collapsing. Work has been slow, and the city has been forced to step in and help the tenant with temporary shelter.
Now, one woman is seeking help because of the costs she and her three special needs children have incurred in the meantime.
Tenants were told that work would take only a few days, but a lot of work still needs to be done seven weeks since the three-family building was condemned.
One woman said the conditions inside likely mean most of her belongings are ruined, and she’s already spent most of her savings living out of a hotel.
Stephanie Nimro returned to her home on Stewart Street in Bristol to gather some of her belongings, but found sign of a break in.
The house has been boarded up due to safety concerns.
“The last time I had contact with my landlord was probably, I would say probably about a month ago,” Nimro said.
Bristol officials condemned the property on June 6 after determining porches and stairways into the building were in poor condition, and that some were in imminent danger of falling.
Nimro said the landlord, Sal Alhujaji, provided temporary assistance for her, her mother, and her three children, but forced them to constantly move between hotels. She said it was difficult for her sons, one has autism and the other two are diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
“Having them yanked out of an environment to environment that they were just getting comfortable with was detrimental to my children,” Nimro said.
Nimro said Alhujaji stopped paying for hotels and wouldn’t return her calls. Eventually, Bristol stepped in, paying for hotel rooms in Southington.
Landlords are required by law to pay relocation costs whenever a building is condemned. When they don’t, the city can place a lien on the home to recover costs.
“We believe strongly that every resident deserved to live in a safe and sanitary housing, and we believe that landlords have a responsivity to provide that,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.
Nimro said she was told the repairs would only take a few days, and left most of her belongings behind, but then Alhujaji shut off electricity and any food inside the house went bad.
Channel 3 crews could smell the rotten food from outside the home.
“That’s just from the food rotting, the apartment’s filled with bus, there’s bugs everywhere,” Nimro said.
Channel 3 made multiple efforts to reach Alhujaji for comment, but he never responded.
Nimro said she also had to buy clothes and supplied for her kids. The building was boarded up for safety and Friday was the first chance Nimro had to collect whatever belongings haven’t been ruined.
“I just don’t even understand how someone can get away with something like this and it’s just going on for this long,” Nimro said.
Nimro also started a GoFundMe page to raise money for supplies, toys, and clothes for her three children to give them a sense of normalcy.
“That’s why they’re not here today. They don’t need to see what we may or may not be able to take of theirs out of this apartment. That’s something kids do not need to see,” Nimro said.
The GoFundMe has raised a little more than $1,200 in its first week.
If you would like to help Nimro and her family, click here.
