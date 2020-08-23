DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - The city of Danbury has made the decision to change the name of one of its city-run facilities.
Mayor Mark Boughton announced over the weekend that the city's sewage treatment facility will be renamed after comedian John Oliver.
The decision comes almost a week after Oliver made profanity-laced statements on his weekly HBO program, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, about the city.
The statements were made by Oliver as he was discussing why "people of color are routinely excluded from becoming jurors".
As part of a response to these derogatory remarks, Mayor Boughton said that the sewage plant facility will now be called the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant.
An official statement pertaining to the comments made by Oliver are expected to be released by Mayor Boughton on Sunday, August 23.
Eyewitness News has reached out to Warner Media, but have not yet returned our request for comment.
