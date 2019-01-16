HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state is gearing up for not one, but two rounds of winter storms back-to-back this weekend.
As we all prepare for the first batch of snow, so is the city of Hartford.
Come early Friday morning, public works said residents can expect to see the fleet of trucks hitting the streets.
Hartford Public Works officials said it is ready to tap into its roughly $300,000 snow budget for this year.
The department said it will have a couple dozen plows ready to go between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday, until about mid-day.
Crews will also be ready to treat the roads if necessary.
Officials said they’re also keeping a close eye to the skies as for what the weekend game-plan will look like.
“Right now, it's too early to call but significantly we'll be ready. We have all trucks ready to roll, all personnel, plenty of salt and we're just waiting to see what the final forecast will be,” said Vernon Matthews, superintendent of Hartford Public Works.
If push comes to shove, it'll add plows to other city vehicles like dump trucks.
While Mother Nature isn't always known for cooperating, something working on the crews side is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.
They're hoping there's less traffic on the streets.
