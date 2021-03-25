HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It has been one year since the first COVID-related death in Hartford and Thursday morning, city officials will mark the grim date.
The family of that resident will take part in a news conference with Mayor Luke Bronin, city leaders and faith leaders.
It's set for 10 a.m. at the Burr Mall outside of Hartford City Hall. Stream it here or below.
The date comes with a new warning from health officials.
They said the northeast is becoming a COVID-19 hotspot again, so they are reminding folks that even though the state is reopening and has come a long way in the last year, they should not let their guard down.
Several states, including Connecticut, have had the highest number of COVID cases per capita in the last seven days.
Connecticut's daily positivity rate was at 4.3 percent as of Wednesday.
In the last 24 hours, nine more people were hospitalized.
Experts pointed to the number of variants in Connecticut now.
The UK variant, the New York variant, and the Brazil, South Africa, and California strains are all in the state. Some of those are more infectious.
The spread of the UK variant could be contributing to the spike and experts warned that we could see numbers continue to rise before we reach herd immunity.
Vaccine information, including registration and clinic locations, can be found here.
