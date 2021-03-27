HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This month marked a year since the global pandemic began.
In Hartford, the city hosted a vigil at Bushnell Park to remember the people we’ve lost to COVID-19.
Janice Castle doesn’t think about numbers.
"There is very few degrees of separation in terms of who you know lost somebody or you yourself losing someone," Castle tells us.
Instead, the city’s director of community engagement thinks of faces, some she’s seen and many she’ll never know.
"Once we get the lighter, we can just start lighting," said Castle.
Wildlife makes way for hundreds of floating candles.
It’s a somber commemoration to remember the lives lost to a merciless virus.
It did not allow for one last embrace before a loved one passed.
It robbed families of ceremonial farewells.
"I think, as a community, we’ll be processing the losses here and countless families will be wrestling with that grief for a long, long time to come," stated Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
Castle hopes people find solace and healing when they walk by.
"You have to keep those people in your mind, right? We’ve all been through a lot and lost a lot of people. It’s just beautiful," Hartford resident Robin Johnson says.
A beautiful scene meant to also offer hope as more people access the vaccine.
For Castle, the vigil presents moments of gratitude.
"Just take a moment. Just pause and remember if you had someone who had it and recovered, how lucky we are," added Castle.
And if you’ve never had it, she says, how fortunate you are.
