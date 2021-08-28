City of Hartford starts going door-to-door vaccinating residents

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, the city of Hartford is making sure no one gets left behind when it comes to vaccines.
On Saturday, the city health department along with UConn health staff went door-to-door to spread vaccine information and, in some cases, inoculate, like Irma Santos, who didn't trust it, but today, she got her first dose.
"I got problems with my pancreas and diabetes. I've got so many problems with my health. I was always afraid of it," Santos tells us.
Santos says she's heard too many negative things about the COVID vaccine, but on Saturday, those doubts were cleared, because a doctor showed up to her door and answered her questions.
"This is the best way I think. What they are doing today, that means a lot and it’s the best way, and they got to convince me," Santos said.
Her spouse, Angel Luis-Maldonado, already had a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, but he missed his second dose.
Today, two months later, he was finally able to get it.
"The vaccine is very important. Some people go around without a vaccine and that’s the danger, especially to travel," Luis-Maldonado stated.
Maldonado says the vaccine is important.
He also says some people go around without a vaccine and that is dangerous for him because of his age, but for 66-year-old Victor Arnau, he's not wasting time.
Today, he got his third dose, also known as the booster.
"Look what’s happening to so many people, that they are getting sick inside the hospital. Hospitals are packed and I think that’s a sign that we have to take care of ourselves," Arnau says.
"We have our kids going back to school. Our children are going back to school next week and we want to make sure by then, those children that cannot be vaccinated under the case of twelve, that they have people around them that are vaccinated to protect them," Liany Arroyo, director of health and human services for the city of Hartford, added.
Liany says only about fifty percent of their residents have at least one dose, so the goal now is to keep on vaccinating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.