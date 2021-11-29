(WFSB) – Tonight the city of Hartford held an official swearing-in ceremony for its fire and police chiefs.
Both chiefs have already been working in these positions for months but were not able to get officially sworn due to COVID delaying the ceremony.
Police Chief Jason Thody has been with the Hartford Police Department since 1996. He first began serving as the interim chief in April 2019. He became the permanent chief in March 2020.
Fire Chief Rodney Barco has served as a Hartford Firefighter for 25 years. He has been serving as interim chief since April 2021.
Mayor Luke Bronin nominated Barco in August to serve as permanent fire chief.
“There is one thing that both of these chiefs have in common, that is both Chief Thody and Chief Barco dedicated both their entire career to the city of Hartford. To both of our chiefs, thank you not only as your service as chiefs and your willingly to serve and the responsibilities that it comes with but your decades of experience to serve,” Bronin says.
Both Chief Barco and Chief Thody were raised here in Connecticut. Chief Barco is a lifelong resident of Hartford.
