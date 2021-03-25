HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It has been one year since the first COVID-related death in Hartford and this morning, city officials will mark the grim anniversary.
This comes after a new warning from health officials.
Officials say the northeast is becoming a COVID hotspot again so they are reminding folks that even though we are reopening and have come a long way in the last year, do not let your guard down.
Several states here, including Connecticut, have the highest number of COVID cases per capita in the last seven days.
Our daily positivity rate is at 4.3 percent.
In the last twenty-four hours, nine more people have been hospitalized.
Experts point to the number of variants in Connecticut now.
The UK variant, the New York variant, and the Brazil, South Africa, and California strains are all in the state and some are more infectious.
The spread of the UK variant could be contributing to the spike and experts warn that we could see numbers continue to rise before we reach herd immunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.