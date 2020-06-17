HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Hartford is getting funds to increase COVID-19 testing in neighborhoods as well as increase public education about the virus.
Mayor Luke Bronin said he will officially announce on Wednesday afternoon that Hartford will receive the $394,718 grant from the National Foundation for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bronin said the money will be used to further increase testing in neighborhood settings, community outreach to increase education around coronavirus, and conduct initial research on vaccine acceptance and messaging.
A news conference is set for 3:15 p.m. at Hartford City Hall on Main Street.
