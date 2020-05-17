MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced the city of Meriden to cancel its annual Memorial Day parade.
Mayor Kevin Scarpati made the announcement on Facebook.
This comes after Danbury, Waterbury, and other communities recently canceled their Memorial Day festivities.
In addition, Mayor Scarpati stated that the city's ordinance restricting liquor stores' hours will be lifted on Wednesday, May 20, which coincides with the day that certain Connecticut businesses will reopen.
Stores may convert back to their regular hours beginning that day.
