MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - One Connecticut city has made the decision to temporarily remove its statue of Christopher Columbus.
Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim says the decision was made after he received a multitude of messages from residents saying that after seeing other states take down their statues of Christopher Columbus, they would like the city of Middletown to do the same with their statue.
"Of course, there are many in Middletown who want it to stay up, too. To the hundreds of people who were involved in the creation and placement of the statue, it has less to do with the historical figure of Columbus and more to do with their own families’ history in Middletown. I spoke to a number of people on both sides of the issue yesterday," Florsheim explained.
The statue would have to be moved regardless since maintenance work needs to be performed at Harbor Park, which is where the statue stood, this July.
One proposal is to move the statue to "a privately-owned site with heritage significance to the Italian-American community".
For the time being, the statue will be stored at the city's public works storage yard.
This is not the first time the Christopher Columbus statue in Middletown has come under scrutiny.
Back in 2017, the statue was defaced with red paint just before Columbus Day.
Mayor Florsheim adds that he will have ongoing talks with members of the community about what the next steps should be regarding the statue.
