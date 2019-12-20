MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – The City of Milford has reached a settlement with the estate of a student who was murdered in 2014.
Maren Sanchez was murdered on April 25, 2015 by a high school classmate inside of Jonathan Law High School.
A settlement between the city and the estate of Sanchez was reached after the findings showed the “Estate had presented substantial evidence to support its contention that school counselors had failed to comply with the mandatory provisions of school district policies adopted to prevent school violence,” according to a statement from attorneys.
Christopher Plaskon, who was 16-years-old at the time, is serving a 25-year sentence after stabbing Sanchez on the day of their junior prom.
It was reported that Sanchez was stabbed after turning down Plaskon’s proposal for prom.
“Maren had gone to her counselors to report her concerns about Plaskon’s behavior, but the counselors failed to follow the Board of Education’s policy for dealing with students with potential for violent actions,” attorneys said.
Last year, the city had asked the judge to end the lawsuit.
