NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The city of New Britain broke ground on a brand new health department today.
A ceremony was held at the new site on Pearl Street Tuesday afternoon.
Money from the Cares Act will be used to construct the more than three-thousand square foot facility.
It will allow the city to provide better care during a time when the community needs help the most.
"It's going be equipped to meet the needs of our staff, equipped to meet the needs of our community. It's going to allow our city's health department to grow," New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart explained.
The city hopes the new location will be more centralized and easier for residents get to.
