NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - An exhibit highlighting notable New Britain residents from both the past and present is now open to the public.
City officials, as well as members of New Britain's Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, unveiled the project Wednesday night.
The exhibit is part of the city's celebration of Black History month.
You can stop by city hall to view the display.
