NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- As this weekend’s Winter Storm Yoshi gets set to move in, along the shoreline preparations are already underway.
In New Haven, plans are in place not just to keep the roads clear, but to also make sure those without a place to live can stay warm.
“Putting all hands on deck here is going to be important because if we don’t get it up by Sunday night, it’s going to be there for a while,” said Rick Fontana, New Haven’s Emergency Operations deputy director.
He said they can handle the snow, but the freezing rain, ice, and wind can make keeping up with the clean-up tricky.
“We’re concerned, we’re going to put a full court press, everybody will be on this, this is something we want to make sure, first big storm of the season, we want to make sure we do all the right things to keep it safe,” Fontana said.
The city will be pre-treating certain areas, and the plow trucks at the Dept. of Public Works are ready to roll, with plenty of salt for the roads, not just from the salt shed but also the mountain of salt that is at the New Haven terminal.
The city is also concerned about the freezing temperatures that will follow on Sunday night.
Officials said overnight warming centers are running and their shelters have spots open.
“We don’t want someone that’s going to put themselves in a life-threatening position, so we’ll have our police department out there, outreach through the shelters, through the train station, making sure people can get a place to stay warm and stay safe,” Fontana said.
The city said it will likely have a full parking ban at some point this weekend, in order to get the cars off the road as they clean.
Homeowners are also being reminded to clear their sidewalks and a hydrant if they have one nearby.
