NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - The City of New Haven is making access to the COVID-19 booster shot simpler than ever.
Today’s development is a game changer. Going forward anyone who is vaccine eligible can get the shot at the health department at 54 Meadow Street for free without even making an appointment.
This is especially important in this part of the state because even though the Connecticut's positivity rate just dipped back below 3 percent New Haven County is still deemed as a substantial transmission area according to the CDC.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays the free clinic here will be available from 9 a.m. to 5:30 pm. And then on Fridays the health department will be open to the public between 9 a.m. and 2:30 pm.
Masks are required inside.
