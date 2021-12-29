NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Officials in the Elm City addressed the public Wednesday morning during it's end-of-the-year press briefing.
Some of the topics included the recent school threats and how the city has combatted crime and violence in the Elm City over the past year.
The briefing was hosted by Mayor Justin Elicker, New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez, and Assistant New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.
Over the past couple of weeks, New Haven Police have made several arrests in connection with the number of threats that were made towards various schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.