NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Crews rescued at least two people from a fire that broke out at an apartment building on Allen Street in New Britain last week.
The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the Springwood Gardens Apartment Complex.
At the scene, it appeared part of the roof had collapsed, and smoke was still being seen coming from the building.
Two buildings that share a common hallway sustained heavy damage, and residents said about 100 people have been displaced.
On Monday, the city of New Britain said community services met with 14 families, who are either staying with family members or at a local hotel.
The City's Fair Housing Technician has been in contact with the owner of the apartment complex who will be sending the tenant's their security deposits and May rent.
The property manager has vacancies at properties in West Hartford and Meriden, which displaced tenant can inquire about relocating there.
Tenants will be allowed back into the building between 3 and 5 p.m. on Monday to collect any personal belongings.
"I'm just getting a lot of my electronics so I've got like a lot of gaming consoles, laptops, electronics. I'm actually bringing them to a shop to get checked out," said Chris Corrales.
Corrales is one of more than 50 people forced to find a new place to live after the fire.
He already found a new apartment in Manchester, and when he looks at all of the possessions in his car, he feels fortunate.
"I could've lost a hell of a lot more," Corrales said.
Joann Herrera's third floor apartment was filled with smoke and flames.
"I'm in panic mode. I'm trying to jump out the window. The supers came with the ladder trying to help me out. I'm nervous, I'm shaking, I'm like I can't do it, I can't do it," Herrera said.
But in that very moment, firefighters arrived.
"It was pretty hectic. We had people hanging out the window. People trying to get out through the stairwell," said Chief Raul Ortiz, New Britain Fire Department.
Firefighters rescued Herrera and at least one other woman.
The American Red Cross is helping the victims.
No injuries were reported.
The state fire marshal is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
