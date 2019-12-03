NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- City officials in New Haven are looking for help from the public in bringing art to city streets.
Activists with goNewHavengo need ideas for an art grant application.
The 'Asphalt Art' ideas are needed for improving traffic and pedestrian safety, revitalizing public spaces, and collaborating in communities.
Have an idea for the asphalt art grant and want to submit it? Here’s how to enter:
- Deadline to submit: Friday 12/6/19 at 12:00 p.m.
- How to submit: Send an email with no more than 250 words (or video, sketch, or equivalent) to safe-routes-for-all@room.veoci.com.
- Submit questions by sending a DM to goNewHavengo on Facebook.
- Reviewers from the City and goNewHavengo will gather to weigh submissions and announce selected art proposals – by Monday, 12/9/19 – which projects are being included in the City of New Haven/goNewHavengo $25,000 request from Bloomberg Philanthropies.
- For more information about the types of art that may be funded, please call Doug Hausladen, Director of Transportation, Traffic, and Parking at 203-946-8067 or click here.
