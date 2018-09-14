HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - City officials are promoting bike safety on the streets of Hartford.
On Friday, Mayor Luke Bronin spent the afternoon talking about a life-saving tool – bike helmets.
According to "Safe Kids Connecticut,” biking related injuries are the most seen in emergency rooms for children ages five to 14, and wearing a helmet can decrease the risk of a brain injury by 88 percent.
"To give out 1,000 helmets two kids in Hartford to make sure whether it's firefighters or cops when they see a kid without a helmet they don't just tell them hey that's a bad idea they can hand them a helmet,” Bronin said.
The event also kicked off a new program called Heads Up for Safety. The goal is to distribute more than 1,000 helmets to children in Hartford.
