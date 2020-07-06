BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - City officials removed the Christopher Columbus statue at Seaside Park out of an abundance of caution on Monday.
The statue was placed in storage "for preservation of the historic artifact, the need to respond to modern-day sensitivities, as well as public safety at large," the city said in a statement.
The city says the future of the statue is undetermined.
"We recognize, value, celebrate and support all cultures and ethnicities in our city and we need continue to do so with respect and understanding,” Mayor Ganim said.
"Though we removed the statue, Bridgeport is a diverse community and we must continue to work collaboratively to ensure that all cultures and ethnicities are welcomed and represented by our actions,” said City Council President Aidee Nieves.
The city said community leaders of all cultures and ethnicities are discussing how to honor each other's heritage in the city in a peaceful, educational and supportive way.
