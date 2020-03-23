NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven now has 13 confirmed cases as of Monday afternoon.
City officials said 15 individuals are being isolated and will be tested after two residents and a staffer at a city treatment center tested positive.
However, one of the biggest worries is how a homeless man with the coronavirus, who was supposed to be under quarantine, was able to walk out of Yale New Haven Hospital on Sunday.
Mayor Justin Elicker said the 50-year-old was in the process of getting medically cleared, but didn’t wait, instead just walking out of Yale New Haven Hospital.
Roughly 8 hours later, police located the man in Milford. He’s now under quarantine at an undisclosed location there.
A Yale New Haven Hospital spokesperson said in a statement “we are working with the city of New Haven to discharge those patients who do not require hospitalization but lack appropriate home settings. It is challenging, but we are considering a number of creative options to keep patients and the community safe."
New Haven’s Board of Education is holding a meeting Monday evening by video conferencing where they are scheduled to bring up the mayor’s proposed plan of using Hill Regional Career High School as an isolation shelter, which has received push-back from the board and those living in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.