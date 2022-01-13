MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A water main break is impacting services to some Meriden residents.
The break occurred sometime on Thursday and caused about twenty to twenty-five homes on North Spring Street to lose access water.
Now, the city is stepping up and going door-to-door this evening to ensure those residents have the necessary amount of water until services are restored.
City officials have not given a timetable as to when residents can expect to have their water back on, but repair efforts are underway.
This is just one of several water main breaks crews have been dealing with throughout the city Thursday.
"I just want to inform our customers that city crews are aware of the issue on N Spring and are actively assessing and investigating a solution to repair the break. Given the complexity and potential severity of the break, we anticipate residents in the area being without water for an extended period of time this evening," Mayor Kevin Scarpati said.
