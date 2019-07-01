MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Officials from Meriden were back at a home on Monday at the scene of a giant sinkhole.
The huge hole spotted near a home on Liberty Street started growing on Easter Sunday.
Ch. 3 first reported on the issue last Tuesday.
Last week it was measured to be about 20 feet deep, and 16 feet wide.
It appeared to have grown over the weekend as well.
The Department of Public Works thinks a piece of a stone and slate under the ground broke off, causing the hole.
Nine people live inside the home potentially being impacted.
The city and landlord are fighting over fixing it.
Meriden’s Department of Public Works said the home is on private property, but they were ready and willing to take on the repair because it’s outside the scope of a normal homeowner repair.
It was also learned that there is a legal battle being waged behind the scenes, as the city is also asking the homeowner to sign paperwork that would clear the city of any wrongdoing if something were to happen to the home during the fix.
"We’ve had crews ready to go out there to begin inspecting," said Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati.
Landlord Dave Alger said "all the city is trying to do is protect themselves."
Both Scarpati and City Manager Timothy Coon say this is technically private property, but the city wants to help because this sinkhole is outside the scope of a normal home repair.
They said the hold harmless request is standard in every project, but the terms are being negotiated right now.
“The city has deep pockets and we have to protect our citizens. You wouldn’t believe the number of lawsuits that gets filed against the city over amazing things,” Coon said.
The sinkhole is 3 feet from the foundation of the home and city crews were there Monday monitoring the situation and will be there again Tuesday.
Ultimately, if residents are in clear and present danger, the city’s building department could step in and remove them.
“The safety of those residents, specifically at that site, need to be our priority and it’s in our minds daily,” Scarpati said.
As for the fix, the city says they continue to try and work with the landlord, but technically they don’t need to because again, this is private property.
Why should the taxpayers pay for this or have any liability? It is private property!
