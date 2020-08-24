DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Danbury had Connecticut’s first positive coronavirus test, and now public officials are working to contain another spike in cases there.
Danbury has now seen more than 240 positive tests over the last two weeks, but officials think the real spread is 10 times that number.
That's why they are urging residents to get tested.
School officials also announced on Monday that the upcoming school year will start out as distance learning for all students until at least Oct. 1. That's when the decision will be reevaluated.
“You can see there's a definite trend going on here, and it's something that we're certainly concerned with, it's something that we've got to get our arms around,” said Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, saying his city is doing everything it can to stay ahead of another COVID-19 outbreak.
Monday, he announced all youth and adult sports leagues would come to a stop, and the Board of Education is talking about what to do with schools.
As of Monday, the city has seen more than 240 positive tests over the last 14 days. Compare that with just 40 over the previous two weeks.
Local and state officials are trying to make contain this rise before Connecticut’s numbers go back in the wrong direction.
In response to the outbreak, the state has arranged for testing sites all over Danbury, which are free and open to everyone, and they'll be at different locations throughout the week.
“No one knows where they might get an exposure, it could be in the grocery store, it could be talking with a friend, running into the bank,” said Amy Taylor, vice president of Community Health Center Inc.
Community Health Center is doing tests daily at its delay road office until 1 p.m. and is also setting up other sites. They've also seen people come from surrounding communities.
The outbreak has also impacted Western Connecticut State University. Only a few dozen students were able to move in this weekend, and the rest told to stay home.
RELATED: WestConn students not allowed to return to campus housing for at least two weeks following COVID-19 spike in Danbury
All classes will be online only for the next two weeks. Students who moved will stay on campus.
“We don’t want them going out into the community, we will feed them on campus and take care of them for the next couple of weeks,” said Paul Steinmetz, spokesman for Western Connecticut State University.
Boughton says spread has come primarily from travel, religious worship and travel. He's asked places of worship to go virtual.
The city has also asked people to stay home after seeing spread at a few small gatherings.
“Really we're asking everybody just to pause, think twice before doing anything,” Boughton said.
Testing will be done 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at the Community Health Center's Delay Street office.
For more information, click here.
