NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A controversial plan to build a skate park in one New Haven neighborhood is up for a vote on Monday.
The idea would build a small skate park at Scantlebury Park.
Right now, there’s only one skate park in New Haven, so skaters say something like this is long overdue.
“I’ve been skating for about two years and I got into it because it’s a cheap way to exercise,” said Nicholas Serrambana, of New Haven.
The plan is to build a skate park at Scantlebury Park, just in the shadow of the Yale campus, adding skateboarders to the splash pads, basketball courts, and playgrounds already in place.
While the Board of Alders needs to sign off on the project, there’s already funding for it, including a $25,000 grant from Yale’s Schwartzman Center, and a $50,000 grant from the “Could Be Fund.”
While some think some think a park would be a great way to bring two communities together, there are concerns from those in the community about potential issues regarding noise, the hours, trash, and also parking, which is already tight in the neighborhood.
“I feel like there are a lot of people in this area who I’ve seen with skateboards, have to travel all the way to Whalley. I think it’s a bit of a walk, bit of a trek, so just the location in and of itself is pretty good. I know there are a lot of Yale students who use skateboards as well, so it would be a nice addition or them,” said Maurice Randall, of New Haven.
“That’s an area where people go to hang out anyway and I think it would be an additional thing to do that would be positive, its exercising. I think when there is not something in the area, and it’s just an area with trash, this that and the other thing,” Serrambana said.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at New Haven City Hall.
If the Board of Alders signs off on the project, work could start late summer or early fall, with the park ready by next spring.
