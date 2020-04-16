HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Cities and towns around the state have stepped up to help residents during the coronavirus outbreak, filling gaps and providing services for the public. However, it has an impact on their budgets.
There's certainly been increased costs, but local officials say their bigger concern is on the revenue side. Especially when they look at the possibility that some homeowners may not be able to pay their tax bills.
“There's no question that there's going to be a fiscal impact in this current year and then there's going to be a much more significant impact likely the following year,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
He said he is worried tax payments will drop because of the coronavirus outbreak, and he’s not alone.
“Frankly if we defer income by 30 days, we run out of cash and we have to borrow money,” said Coventry Town Manager John Elsesser.
The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in more costs for towns, including personal protective gear, and overtime for some essential workers. Then there’s the increased demand for food from people out of work.
“The capacity of that has broaden in scope because there's more and more people in need of that, both in the school system and just in the community in general,” said Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim.
Town officials said they are hopeful they can get money for those costs. Some help can come from FEMA, but towns are also hoping the state will pick up the slack.
“Many, many people will tell you that their local government is where they turn for services,” said Kevin Maloney, spokesman for the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities.
A spokesman for Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget office says the state looking at how it can use federal stimulus to help. The spokesman said “In recognition of this unprecedented emergency, the state is working to continue high-quality services to our residents and prudently plan for a pandemic in which its duration and magnitude are unknown."
Lamont has also required towns to give property tax breaks for homeowners, either 90-day deferrals for those who can show need, or charging only 3 percent interest on late payments. But that has some towns worried about revenues.
“There's no question that there's going to be a fiscal impact in this current year and then there's going to be a much more significant impact likely the following year,” Bronin said.
Town officials say they're also getting creative in how they work to become more efficient, keeping taxes down.
“I think all the towns around the state have had to reinvent government in a couple of weeks,” Elsesser said.
This outbreak has also changed how towns will do their budgets. For towns that require a vote by referendum or town meeting, Lamont has signed an executive order waiving that. Instead, towns now have the option of letting a local board set next year's budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.