HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont met with leaders from cities and towns today.
Mayors and first selectmen have concerns about what the budget will mean for them, and most importantly, if they will have to pay for teacher pensions.
The meeting was held for about an hour. The governor and town leaders say it was a positive one.
After meeting with Lamont behind closed doors for about an hour, leaders from several Connecticut cities and towns seemed pleased.
"We are all happy. We are leaving the room smiling. The governor has been very receptive to us, addressing some concerns of ours,” said Neil O’Leary, CCM President.
Neil O’Leary, a longtime Waterbury mayor is the president of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, which includes all cities and towns.
They didn't want to go into much detail, but the issue of teacher pensions was a hot topic.
Governor Malloy wanted all municipalities to share some of the costs. While Lamont's plan would only make those towns that pay their teachers above the median salary pay towards pensions.
“Right now, the state is facing a tremendous cliff when it comes to the teachers’ pension fund. We have some work to do, we are negotiating that,” Lamont said.
Rudy Marconi, the first selectman of Ridgefield says his town would be impacted because they pay roughly 18 percent above the median salary.
“The teachers work in our town and the town should be responsible in some manner shape or form for part of or all of the retirement cost. What we are saying today, it's that cost has to have a cap on it, for now there's no cap,” Marconi said.
Cities and towns also want to the ability to raise revenues to offset some of these new costs, that could be a hotel tax or a tax on new equipment.
During the Malloy administration, municipalities found the biggest challenge was inconsistency, not knowing what was in store in the budget.
Right now they feel more comfortable, and say Lamont seems to be more transparent.
