The Elm City wants an answer from the Canadian firm tapped to develop the old New Haven coliseum site.
The developer Live Work Learn Play, which signed an agreement with New Haven back in 2013, missed another deadline, and the city is now reaching out, deciding if it should wait any longer.
Right now, the five-and-a-half-acre piece of land is being used as a parking lot, but developers have pitched the idea of hundreds of apartments, dozens of businesses, a town square and a hotel.
The city says its eager to see some movement.
“The city is working with the option holder to try and accelerate the process to ensure that the city and the property is developed to its full potential. What the city understands from the option holder is that some of the financing and some of the other partners that it needs haven’t yet fallen into place, so the city has to be a little patient,” said Laurence Grotheer, spokesperson for the city of New Haven.
The deal with Live Work Learn Play was reached in 2013 and gave the developer 14 years to build something on the property.
