HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state received poor marks in areas like bridges, drinking water and wastewater.
The Connecticut Society of Civil Engineers released its grades of the state's infrastructure on Tuesday in Hartford.
It gave the state's bridges a C-, drinking water a C-, roads a D+ and wastewater a D+.
It's rail system, however, was given a B.
The overall grade point average for the state was a C-.
The authors said age is a reoccurring challenge across many of the categories.
"Much of Connecticut’s infrastructure is over 50 years old, meaning it is beyond its intended life," the report said. "While our roadways, bridges and more are still functioning and safe, they are worn out, less reliable, and more congested. Investing in infrastructure will foster opportunities for our economy to grow in a sustainable fashion and support ongoing prosperity."
A committee of 11 civil engineers from Connecticut volunteered time to collect and analyze data for the report card.
The report's sections were graded in terms of capacity, condition, funding, future need, operating and maintenance, public safety, resilience and innovation.
Check out the complete report here.
