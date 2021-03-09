EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut continues to move along with one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the nation, but a new civil rights complaint says relying only on age is hurting Black and Brown residents.
The complaint says people of color are better represented in the CDC’s guidelines, which priorities for frontline workers and people with underlying conditions.
Those behind the complaint want Connecticut to go back to that.
“As soon as that rollout switched, for us, it raised alarms,” said Kristen Noelle Miller Hatcher, Managing Attorney, Connecticut Legal Services, Inc.
For weeks, Connecticut has faced criticism about the low vaccination rates among Black and Brown residents. Now, the state is facing a civil rights complaint.
Three groups, including Connecticut Legal Services, filed the complaint on Monday with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“There was probably going to be an issue, but it’s compounded by this age rollout,” Hatcher said.
The complaint focuses on the change to an age-based rollout. The CDC recommends frontline workers and people with certain underlying conditions get priority.
The new complaint says those guidelines would also help people of color who have been hit hardest by COVID-19 and have difficulty accessing the vaccine.
“I think it’s false,” said Governor Ned Lamont.
Governor Ned Lamont dismissed the argument on Monday, saying the age-based rollout is faster for everyone. He also pointed out the state is working with providers to vaccinate under deserved groups.
“We have to do a special outreach to make sure that they get vaccinated,” Lamont said.
This is at least the second civil rights complaint in response to the change. Disability Rights Connecticut filed a complaint in February saying Lamont made the change, “… even though it is well established that people with disabilities are disproportionately negatively impacted by COVID-19 and are more likely to contract the virus and experience severe, often life-threatening, and prolonged symptoms.”
“The equitable way isn’t always the easy way,” Hatcher said.
The group behind Monday’s complaint wants Connecticut to once again allow people with underlying conditions and frontline workers to again move to the front of the line.
The Greater Hartford Legal Aid Association and New Haven Legal Assistance Association are the other two groups signing on to the complaint.
Lamont and his staff said Monday that Connecticut remains on schedule with it’s rollout.
