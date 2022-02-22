NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Civil rights pioneer Judge Constance Baker Motley was honored on Tuesday at the historic Q House in New Haven.
Mayor Justin Elicker, along with members of Congress, the NAACP and several others, gathered to remember and honor Motley’s life and legacy.
This year, the late judge was posthumously awarded one of the highest honors, a Congressional Gold Medal.
"Last year Judge Motley would have celebrated her 100th birthday,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who represents Connecticut’s 3rd Congressional District. “So, as we celebrate Black History Month this year, a Congressional Gold Medal is a fitting award for a woman who broke so many barriers."
Motley is being recognized for her tireless efforts and exemplary model of leadership for women and people of color throughout her life.
